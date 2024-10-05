FY2024 Earnings Estimate for GSK plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GSK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,488 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in GSK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

