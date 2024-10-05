Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Crawford United Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.