Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 2,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.