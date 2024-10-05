PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 15,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

