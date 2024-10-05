Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.51. 110,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Yellow Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

