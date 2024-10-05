Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 69,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 280,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

