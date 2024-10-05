Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading 118.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) were up 118.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 20,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,831% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Mitesco Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About Mitesco
Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.
