Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 43,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 96,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.