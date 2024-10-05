CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

CCA Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.