Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,476 ($19.74) and last traded at GBX 1,421 ($19.01). Approximately 1,534,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 572,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($18.33).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JET2 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.41) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.75) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.08) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Jet2 Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,382.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 882.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Terrell purchased 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.57) per share, with a total value of £118,771.16 ($158,869.93). In other news, insider Robin Terrell bought 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.57) per share, with a total value of £118,771.16 ($158,869.93). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,403 ($18.77) per share, with a total value of £25,268.03 ($33,798.86). Corporate insiders own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

