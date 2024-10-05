Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.