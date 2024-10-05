Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Shares Up 81.8% – Here’s What Happened

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 81.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.20. 11,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 65,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

About Medicine Man Technologies

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

