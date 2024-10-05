Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

