Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after buying an additional 1,585,430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 522,063 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

