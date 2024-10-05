Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. Stantec has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 45.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Stantec by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

