William Blair Weighs in on Paychex, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $674,005.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,085 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

