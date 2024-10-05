Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $289.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

