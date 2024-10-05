Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,962,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after buying an additional 108,658 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,081,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,426,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

