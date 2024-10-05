Vizsla Silver Corp. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2029 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

VZLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 3.2 %

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 897,430 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth about $7,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

