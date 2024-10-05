JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $44,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 132,323 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 246,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,157,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.