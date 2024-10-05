Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 643,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE AQN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -53.06%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.