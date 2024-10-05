Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

