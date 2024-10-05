Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

