Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,872,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

