Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $19.73 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 16,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $205.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.