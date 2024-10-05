Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Corning by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Corning by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 240,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

