Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 346,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

CVX opened at $151.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

