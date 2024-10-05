Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

