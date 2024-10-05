Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

