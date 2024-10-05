Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after acquiring an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $84,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cintas by 124.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,318,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $119.86 and a twelve month high of $211.57. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

