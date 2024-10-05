Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after buying an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after acquiring an additional 487,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.