Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 781.0% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 495,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 439,588 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,598,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,591,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

