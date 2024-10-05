Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

