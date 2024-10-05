Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,154,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Pfizer by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 146,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

