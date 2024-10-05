Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

