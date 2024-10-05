Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Critical Analysis

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Anglo American”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 2.17 -$144.55 million N/A N/A Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.40 $283.00 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metals Acquisition and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 Anglo American 0 3 3 0 2.50

Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Metals Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Anglo American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Anglo American on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

