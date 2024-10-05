MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Further Reading

