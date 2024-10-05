Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) vs. Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Financial Comparison

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 122.7%. Koninklijke DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Koninklijke DSM shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Standard Lithium and Koninklijke DSM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Koninklijke DSM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and Koninklijke DSM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koninklijke DSM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.72%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Koninklijke DSM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Koninklijke DSM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$31.35 million ($0.23) -7.09 Koninklijke DSM $10.89 billion 2.17 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Koninklijke DSM on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers animal nutrition and health products, including vitamins, premixes, carotenoids, enzymes, microbes, and eubiotics; human nutrition and health products comprising vitamins, nutritional lipids, minerals, carotenoids, nutraceuticals, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients; premix, market-ready solutions, and personalized nutrition; human milk oligosaccharides; and skin and sun care, hair care, and aroma ingredients; omega-3 fatty acids; and specialty food enzymes, cultures, bio-preservation, texturizing hydrocolloids, sugar reduction, and savory taste solutions. The Materials segment provides specialty plastics used in components for the electrical and electronics, automotive, flexible food-packaging, and consumer goods industries; and Dyneema, a fiber solution for use in personal protection, workwear, sports apparel, outdoor equipment, ropes and slings, synthetic chains, and nets for the aquaculture, and renewable energy sectors. The Innovation Center segment offers biomedical materials, and medical device and material manufacturing technologies in the areas of cardiovascular, continence care, dental, diabetes management, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, peripheral vascular, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and wound management. It also commercializes yeast technology yeast for ethanol production. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

