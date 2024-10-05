Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Issued By Roth Capital

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Iris Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $8.68 on Friday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.