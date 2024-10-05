Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.82 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

