Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $50.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $50,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.