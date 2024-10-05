Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,306 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $53,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

