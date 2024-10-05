Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

