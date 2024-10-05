iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $103,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,904,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after buying an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.