iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,119 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

