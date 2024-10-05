Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,870,711 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.83% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $328,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

