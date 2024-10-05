Wiser Wealth Management Inc Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

