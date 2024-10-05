Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.50% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $176,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $197.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

