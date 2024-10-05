iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.97% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $588,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

