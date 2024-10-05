The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Trimmed by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $187.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.12. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.